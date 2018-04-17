Wayne Pivac: Scarlets coach calls on players to beat Leinster and 'create history'

Media playback is not supported on this device Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac wants to make history in Champions Cup

European Champions Cup semi-final: Leinster v Scarlets Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 21 April Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac has called on his team to "create history" by reaching a first European final.

They face fellow Pro14 side Leinster in a Champions Cup semi-final at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday (15:30 BST).

It is the club's fourth European semi-final - including two as Llanelli RFC - and Pivac says a final would rank alongside their greatest achievements.

"It would be the biggest moment in this club's history outside of beating the All Blacks in 1972," said Pivac.

"It will be nice to have the opportunity to go a step further in this competition. We certainly know it is going to be a massive task.

"Leinster are the form horse, and we are going to have to have probably our best performance so far as a group.

"We'd love to create some history and we're going to enjoy the whole week."

The encounter with three-time Champions Cup winners Leinster will be Scarlets' first appearance in the semi-finals of Europe's top-tier competition since 2007, when they were beaten 33-17 by Premiership side Leicester.

The match in Dublin will also be a repeat of last season's Pro12 semi-final at Leinster's RDS home, which Scarlets won 27-15 despite having wing Steff Evans sent off in the first half.

Scarlets went on to thrash Munster 46-22 in the Pro12 final at the Aviva Stadium and, although Pivac is encouraged by his side's recent history, he is mindful that Leinster will pose a different challenge this time.

"We can certainly take a lot of confidence out of the fact we went to Ireland two weeks in a row, with one of those at the Aviva," the New Zealander added.

"But it was 12 months ago. They are a different side; we are a different side.

"There is some quality that played that day that won't be there this weekend, the likes of Foxy [Jonathan Davies] and Johnny McNicholl.

"I believe it is going to be a quality match, a massive occasion.

"They are unbeaten in the competition, and to do that home and away against the quality of their pool shows the strength of their squad.

"It is a great challenge, and it's one where we aspire to be, playing against the best sides at this latter stage of the competition."