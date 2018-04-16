Javier Rojas Alvarez: Cornish Pirates sign Argentina back on one-year deal

Javier Rojas Alvarez has also played sevens rugby for Argentina and competed at the 2016 Olympics

Cornish Pirates will sign Argentina international back Javier Rojas Alvarez on a one-year contract in the summer.

The 27-year-old, who can play at fly-half, centre or full-back, has won five caps for his country.

He is currently playing for Italian side Viadana having also had spells in France and Argentina.

"I have great respect for the professionalism of rugby in England and my aim will be to develop as a player and also grow as a person," he said.

Alvarez's last cap came against Chile in 2014.

"He's recognised as a proven performer with international credentials," added Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.

"He is skilful, quick and powerful and is a good all-round ball player who former Pirate Alberto Di Bernardo has spoken highly of."