Paddy Jackson: Clermont deny talks with former Ulster fly-half

Clermont Auvergne sporting director Franck Azema has described the links to Jackson as 'false information'

Clermont Auvergne has denied making an approach to sign former Ulster fly-half Paddy Jackson.

The French club has been linked with Jackson, 26, after his contract with Ulster and the IRFU was revoked.

Mr Jackson and his former team-mate Stuart Olding were both acquitted of raping a woman after a nine-week trial that ended last month.

Clermont sporting director Franck Azema has ruled out a move for the Irish international, who is now a free agent.

"There is no contact between Paddy Jackson and the club and no desire on our part to engage his services," said Azema in a statement on the club website.

"I trust our workforce in this position where we do not lack resources with Camille Lopez, Patricio Fernandez, Ice Toeava and Dorian Lavernhe, who continues to progress and whom we trust.

"With the constraints imposed by the salary cap, it is not possible to strengthen the position of fly-half where the internal solutions are numerous."