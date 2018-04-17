BBC Sport - Bristol Bears: Promoted club 'looking to the future' with rebrand, says owner

Bristol 'look to the future' as 'Bears'

Bristol Rugby owner Steve Lansdown says rebranding the club as Bristol Bears is a nod to its future after being "down in the dumps" in recent seasons.

The club will change name officially on 1 June as it also returns to the Premiership next season following promotion from the Championship.

"We're going to look after our existing supporters," he told BBC Points West. "There's plans for exciting new things at Ashton Gate.

"But, going forward, we need to attract new supporters and with 27,000 seats to fill, our ambition is to be able to do that on a regular basis."

