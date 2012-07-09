John Richardson and Tom Sauvarin lose world powerboat title
Guernsey duo John Richardson and Tom Sauvarin have lost their grip on the World Powerboat title.
The pair, who won the World 3B championships last year, finished seventh overall in Norway.
Having finished seventh in their opening race the pair were sixth in their second race and eight in their final race.
The flat conditions in Norway were not suited to their Monohull boat, which performs better on rough water.