Giles Scott: Briton wins Finn gold at Rio 2016 Olympic test event

GB's Giles Scott says the next two years are "all about winning races" ahead of Rio 2016

Britain's Giles Scott won gold in the Finn class at the Rio International Regatta, the first in a series of test events for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The 2011 world champion secured victory with a race to spare on Thursday, before winning Friday's final race.

Scott, 27, said: "I'm very happy to have won not only today but overall."

GB won bronze medals through Ed Wright in the Finn, Nacra 17 duo Pippa Wilson and John Gimson, and 49er pair Dylan Fletcher and Alain Sign.

Scott's victory extended his unbeaten run to six regattas since his return to the class last September after an America's Cup campaign.

He is now targeting a Rio 2016 place after missing out on London 2012 selection to eventual gold medallist Ben Ainslie.

"Ultimately, the next two years are all about winning races," Scott said.

Wright, 36, missed out on silver on countback to Frenchman Jonathan Lobert.

"It's been an up and down week," Wright said. "I had a few little problems with gear failure and a scoring penalty, but it's a test event and I managed to come away with bronze so I'm pretty happy with that."

Wilson, 28, and Gimson, 31, were last-minute call-ups following an injury to Lucy Macgregor's crew Andrew Walsh.

"Two weeks ago we weren't even due to be here, and we're unbelievably delighted to have won a bronze," Gimson said.

GB's Dylan Fletcher and Alain Sign finished third overall in the 49 class

Fletcher, 26, and Sign, 28, were unable to train in the week before the competition because of injury.

"We're really chuffed - we didn't have a great run-in," Fletcher said.

On Thursday, Bryony Shaw, the 2008 Olympic RS:X windsurfer bronze medallist, finished fourth and Nick Dempsey, who won silver at London 2012, eighth in the men's event.

The final races for the 470 men, 470 women, Laser and Laser Radial classes take place on Saturday, with British sailors well placed in all events.