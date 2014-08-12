BBC Sport - Calm descends on World Sailing event in Strangford Lough
Action resumed at the GP14 World Championships dinghy event on Strangford Lough on Tuesday after Monday's bad weather which led to the emergency services having to rescue a number of sailors.
Almost 100 boats and 200 sailors from a dozen countries are competing this week with the prizes on offer includes plane tickets to next year's World Championships in Barbados.
English pair Sam Watson and Andy Hunter took a race win on Tuesday.