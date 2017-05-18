America's Cup 2017: How it works, race schedule and BBC coverage times

Ben Ainslie lifts the America's Cup in 2013 for Oracle Team USA

35th America's Cup in Bermuda Qualifiers: 26 May-3 June Play-offs: 4-12 June America's Cup: 17-18 & 24-27 June

Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR team will continue their bid to win the 35th America's Cup when they race in the qualifying stages of this year's event from 26 May in Bermuda.

The team, attempting to become the first British crew to win the America's Cup in its 166-year history, will face teams from France, Sweden, New Zealand, Japan and defending champions United States.

Ainslie, 40, steered his Portsmouth-based team to victory in the 2015-16 America's Cup World Series, a result which earned two points for the qualifying series.

Each team will race each other twice in the qualifiers, scoring one point per win, with the top four teams progressing to the challenger round.

The top four challengers are split into two best-of-five semi-finals from 4 June, with the winners competing in the final for the right to take on holders Oracle Team USA in the actual America's Cup matches.

The first team to seven points wins the America's Cup, with a possible 13 races to be sailed on 17-18 and 24-27 June.

The America's Cup is the oldest competition in international sport and was first raced in 1851 around the Isle of Wight.

America's Cup Class (ACC) boats are 15-metre long catamarans and have hydrofoil technology which enables them to skim over the water at speeds of about 45mph.

America's Cup teams Country Name Helmsman United States Oracle Team USA Jimmy Spithill Sweden Artemis Racing Nathan Outteridge New Zealand Emirates Team New Zealand Peter Burling France Groupama Team France Franck Cammas Great Britain Land Rover BAR Ben Ainslie Japan Softbank Team Japan Dean Barker

Race schedule & TV highlights times

All times are BST. Event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes.

America's Cup Qualifiers - round robin 1

Friday, 26 May

Racing from 21:00-23:00

Race 1 - USA v France, Race 2 - Sweden v Japan, Race 3 - France v New Zealand, Race 4 - Great Britain v Sweden

Saturday, 27 May

Racing from 18:00-20:00

Race 5 - New Zealand v United States, Race 6 - Great Britain v Japan, Race 7 - Sweden v France, Race 8 - United States v Great Britain

Sunday, 28 May

Racing from 18:00-20:00

Race 9 - Japan v New Zealand, Race 10 - United States v Sweden, Race 11 - New Zealand v Great Britain, Race 12 - Japan v United States

Monday, 29 May

Racing from 18:00-19:30

Race 13 - Great Britain v France, Race 14 - Sweden v New Zealand, Race 15 - France v Japan

America's Cup Qualifiers - round robin 2

Tuesday, 30 May

Racing from 18:00-19:30

Race 1 - New Zealand v Sweden, Race 2 - France v USA, Race 3 - Sweden v Great Britain

Wednesday, 31 May

Racing from 18:00-20:00

Race 4 - Japan v France, Race 5 - Great Britain v New Zealand, Race 6 - United States v Japan, Race 7 - France v Great Britain

Friday, 2 June

Racing from 18:00-20:00

Race 8 - New Zealand v Japan, Race 9 - Sweden v United States, Race 10 - New Zealand v France, Race 11 - Japan v Sweden

Saturday, 3 June

Racing from 18:00-20:00

Race 12 - United States v New Zealand, Race 13 - Japan v Great Britain, Race 14 - France v Sweden, Race 15 - Great Britain v United States

Did you know? Since 1851, just four nations have won the America's Cup: Australia (once), New Zealand and Switzerland (twice) and the United States (28 times).

America's Cup Challenger Play-offs semi-finals

Sunday, 4 June

Four races from 18:00-20:00

Tuesday, 6 June

Four races from 18:00-20:00

Wednesday, 7 June

Four races from 18:00-20:00

Thursday, 8 June

Four races from 18:00-20:00

America's Cup Challenger Play-offs Finals

Saturday, 10 June

Racing from 18:00-20:00

Race 1, Race 2, Race 3

Sunday, 11 June

Racing from 18:00-20:00

Race 4, Race 5, Race 6*

Racing from 18:00-20:00

Race 4, Race 5, Race 6*

Monday, 12 June

Racing from 18:00-20:00

Race 7*, Race 8*, Race 9*

Racing from 18:00-20:00

Race 7*, Race 8*, Race 9*

*if required

Tuesday, 13 June

No live races today.

No live races today.

Friday, 16 June

Friday, 16 June

Saturday, 17 June

Saturday, 17 June

Recent America's Cup winners 2013: Oracle (US) bt Team NZ 9-8 2010: Oracle (US) bt Alinghi (Swi) 2-0 2007: Alinghi (Swi) bt Team NZ 5-2 2003: Alinghi (Swi) bt Team NZ 5-0 2000: Team NZ bt Luna Rossa (Ita) 5-0

America's Cup Match

Best of 13 races

Saturday, 17 June

Racing from 18:00-19:30

Race 1, Race 2

Sunday, 18 June

Racing from 18:00-19:30

Race 3, Race 4

Racing from 18:00-19:30

Race 3, Race 4

Monday, 19 June

No live racing today.

No live racing today.

Saturday, 24 June

Racing from 18:00-19:30

Race 5, Race 6

Sunday, 25 June

Racing from 18:00-19:30

Race 7, Race 8*

Racing from 18:00-19:30

Race 7, Race 8*

Monday, 26 June

Racing from 18:00-19:30

Race 9*, Race 10*

Racing from 18:00-19:30

Race 9*, Race 10*

Tuesday, 27 June

Racing from 18:00-20:00

Race 11*, Race 12*, Race 13*

*On these dates, racing will only take place if the series has not already been decided on previous days.