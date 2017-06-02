America's Cup 2017: Do you know your trophies?
|35th America's Cup in Bermuda
|Qualifiers: 26 May - 3 June Play-offs: 4-8 June & 10-12 June America's Cup: 17-18 & 24-27 June
|Race coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 11 June
The America's Cup returned last weekend with Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR team continuing their quest to become the first British crew to win the famous trophy.
As one of sailing's top honours, it was first contested in 1851 in a race between the United States and Great Britain around the Isle of Wight.
To celebrate the race to lift the Auld Mug, we take a look at the weird and wonderful trophies and stories behind them from the world of sport.
Sport's weird and wonderful prizes
You know the competitions, but how well do you know the trophies? Test yourself with our quiz...
Picture credits: Getty and EPA.