America's Cup: New Zealand beat Team USA to win title

New Zealand beat defending champions Team USA to win the 35th America's Cup with a 7-1 series victory.

The Kiwis dominated the best-of-13 contest and secured the overall win in the first of Monday's races in Bermuda.

New Zealand's Peter Burling, 26, becomes the youngest helmsman to win sailing's biggest prize, the oldest competition in international sport.

The final was a repeat of the last time the trophy was contested in 2013, when USA came from 8-1 down to win 9-8.

The America's Cup, named after the schooner which won the first edition in 1851, has only been held by four countries - United States, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland.

Four years ago, New Zealand were overhauled by a USA team that featured Britain's Ben Ainslie as tactician in what is regarded as one of sport's greatest comebacks.

Ainslie's British team were knocked out at the semi-final stage this year, losing 5-2 to the Kiwis.

"Huge congratulations to New Zealand," Ainslie wrote on Twitter. "You guys made it look easy when we all know it isn't."