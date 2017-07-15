Sailing: Hannah Mills & Eilidh McIntyre win silver at 470 World Championships

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre first partnered at the World Cup Series Final in Spain last month, winning gold.

British pair Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won silver at the 470 World Championships in Greece.

Mills - who won Olympic gold at Rio 2016 with the now-retired Saskia Clark - and McIntyre went into Saturday's final 16 points off the lead.

But Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrozek Gliszczynska held on to their lead for gold as the Britons missed out on becoming world champions.

Another British pair, Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter, finished eighth.

Cardiff-born Mills only returned to competition in May, having experienced concussion symptoms following a training collision in January, and stomach problems in March.

She partnered Winchester-born McIntyre for the first time in June as they took gold in the World Cup Series Final.