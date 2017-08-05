Sailing European Championships: Britain win four medals in Germany

Dylan Fletcher finished sixth at Rio 2016 alongside Alain Sign, who was his partner at the time

The British team secured four medals at the Sailing European Championships in Germany.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell came first in the 49er in Kiel, ahead of British duo James Peter and Fynn Sterritt.

Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson sealed the bronze medal in the Nacra 17 event.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey took silver in the 49er FX, although they missed out on a chance to win gold when poor weather stopped the final race.