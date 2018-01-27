Sailing World Cup Series: Great Britain's Fletcher and Bithell win gold in Miami

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell defended their Miami title

Great Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell have won gold in the 49er class at the second leg of sailing's World Cup Series in Miami.

They finished ahead of Spain's Diego Botin le Chever and Iago Lopez Marra.

The British pair, who are world and European champions, also won in Miami in 2017 and won the opening round of the 2018 series in Gamagori, Japan.

"We came here with not too big expectations... it's nice come out her today and deliver," Bithell said.