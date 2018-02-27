Volvo Ocean Race: AkzoNobel claim their first win on leg six as Mapfre lead

Team AkzoNobel wins Leg 6 of Volvo Ocean Race.
The Netherlands' Team AkzoNobel won leg six - their first win of the race

Team AkzoNobel from the Netherlands have won leg six of the Volvo Ocean Race, from Hong Kong to Auckland.

It was the Dutch team's first leg win in this edition of the race.

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, skippered by David Witt, finished second on the 6,100-mile leg.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing did not compete in this leg after damage caused in a collision on leg five that saw a fatality on a fishing vessel. Spain's Mapfre lead by five points overall.

Leg seven starts on Sunday 18 March, from Auckland to Itajaí in Brazil, which is the longest leg of the race at 7,600 nautical miles and has double points on offer.

The race ends with leg 11 from Gothenburg to The Hague, scheduled to start on 21 June.

The teams

BoatCountrySkipper (nationality)
AkzoNobelNetherlandsSimeon Tienpont (Ned)
DongfengChinaCharles Caudrelier (Fra)
MapfreSpainXabi Fernandez (Spa)
Vestas 11th HourUSA/DenmarkCharlie Enright (US)
Sun Hung Kai/ScallywagHong KongDavid Witt (Aus)
Turn The Tide On PlasticUnited NationsDee Caffari (GB)
BrunelNetherlandsBouwe Bekking (Ned)

The route

Volvo Ocean Race map
The race is more then 45,000 nautical miles long
LegStart dateRouteDistance (NMs)Scoring
122 OctAlicante-Lisbon7008-6-5-4-3-2-1
25 NovLisbon-Cape Town7,0008-6-5-4-3-2-1
310 DecCape Town-Melbourne6,50015-12-10-8-6-4-2
42 JanMelbourne-Hong Kong6,0008-6-5-4-3-2-1
51 FebHong Kong-Guangzhou1001pt for completing stage
67 FebHong Kong-Auckland6,1008-6-5-4-3-2-1
718 MarAuckland-Itajai7,60015-12-10-8-6-4-2*
822 AprItajai-Newport (USA)5,7008-6-5-4-3-2-1
920 MayNewport (USA)-Cardiff3,30015-12-10-8-6-4-2
1010 JunCardiff-Gothenburg1,3008-6-5-4-3-2-1
1121 JunGothenburg-The Hague7008-6-5-4-3-2-1

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured