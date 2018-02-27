Volvo Ocean Race: AkzoNobel claim their first win on leg six as Mapfre lead

The Netherlands' Team AkzoNobel won leg six - their first win of the race

Team AkzoNobel from the Netherlands have won leg six of the Volvo Ocean Race, from Hong Kong to Auckland.

It was the Dutch team's first leg win in this edition of the race.

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, skippered by David Witt, finished second on the 6,100-mile leg.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing did not compete in this leg after damage caused in a collision on leg five that saw a fatality on a fishing vessel. Spain's Mapfre lead by five points overall.

Leg seven starts on Sunday 18 March, from Auckland to Itajaí in Brazil, which is the longest leg of the race at 7,600 nautical miles and has double points on offer.

The race ends with leg 11 from Gothenburg to The Hague, scheduled to start on 21 June.

The teams

Boat Country Skipper (nationality) AkzoNobel Netherlands Simeon Tienpont (Ned) Dongfeng China Charles Caudrelier (Fra) Mapfre Spain Xabi Fernandez (Spa) Vestas 11th Hour USA/Denmark Charlie Enright (US) Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag Hong Kong David Witt (Aus) Turn The Tide On Plastic United Nations Dee Caffari (GB) Brunel Netherlands Bouwe Bekking (Ned)

The route

The race is more then 45,000 nautical miles long