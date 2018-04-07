Princes Sofia Trophy: Giles Scott wins Finn gold and Britain claim four silvers

Scott continued his winning streak with a third consecutive Finn class victory

Olympic champion Giles Scott secured Finn class gold and Great Britain won four silver medals on the final day of the Princess Sofia Trophy in Majorca.

Scott had already built an unassailable 29-point lead on Friday before coming fifth in Saturday's medal race.

It is the third straight win for the Rio gold medallist since returning from a year out with Sir Ben Ainslie's Great Britain team in the America's Cup.

Alison Young won Britain's other solo medal with silver in the Laser Radial.

World and European champions Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell led by five points over Argentine brothers Yago and Klaus Lange going into the 49er medal race but crossed the start line before the gun sounded and had to turn back and restart.

The British pair moved up from the back of the fleet to finish seventh on the day, but it was not enough to prevent the Langes from beating them to gold.

Olympic champion Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre were denied gold by two points by Japan's Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka in the women's 470.

Nacra 17 pair Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface won five of 16 races on their way to silver behind Italian winners Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti.

World champion Saxton was almost forced to withdraw from the event when regular partner Katie Dabson pulled out after getting injured in training, but Boniface was able to fly out in time.

The next round of the World Cup Series takes place in Hyeres, France, later this month, before the world championships in Aarhus, Denmark, in August.