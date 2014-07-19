Shinty: Glenurquhart beat Kingussie thanks to Heath stunner

Glenurquhart beat Kingussie at Drumnadrochit

A wonder goal in the Orion Premiership from Fraser Heath sent Glenurquhart on their way to a 2-1 home win over Kingussie who had Ronald Ross back in their ranks for the first time in several weeks.

A combination of keepie-up and a devastating shot into the roof of the net even had Heath himself agreeing that this could be a candidate for goal of the season.

"I think it's definitely up there, yes," he said. "Personally if I had a chance I would vote for it.

The victory also extended Glen's margin of safety in third place to two points.

Midway through the first half at Drumnadrochit Heath produced his stroke of genius. Early in the second half, James MacPherson made it 2-0 but this further reverse seemed to galvanise Kingussie.

Ross found himself through on goal and it was only a desperate sliding tackle from Lewis MacLennan that denied the veteran scorer of over 1,000 goals an opportunity for one more from close range.

Then, with Kingussie looking more and more like scoring, the ball fell again to Ross, this time unmarked and 20 yards out, and a low shot made it 2-1.

Neither side could increase its tally after that but Glenurquhart manager Billy MacLean was more than happy with the two points.

"It was hard work and we could have played a lot better," he said.

"Kingussie are a good side and we are very happy with the result. It's a pity the TV cameras weren't here for Fraser Heath's goal. It was absolutely outstanding but people will just have to take our word for it. Quality stuff."

Lovat's title hopes suffered another blow when they dropped a further point in a 2-2 draw away to Kinlochshiel.

With Newtonmore not playing, Lovat needed both points but it started badly for them when Gordie MacDonald opened for Shiel after just six minutes.

Kevin Bartlett put the Kiltarlity team ahead with a double early in the second half but with 17 minutes left MacDonald completed his own double with an equaliser which leaves Lovat two points behind More with three games remaining for both sides.

Lochaber now stare relegation in the face after a 3-1 defeat by Kyles at Spean Bridge, a result that eases Kinlochshiel's safety worries.

Again the underdogs scored first when Shaun Nicholson found the net for Lochaber but there was to be no share of the points when Dunkie Kerr and Grant Irvine with a double sent both points back to Tighnabruich.

The result leaves Lochaber three points adrift of Kinlochshiel and with only two games remaining.

Bute are also facing the drop - from the Marine Harvest National Division - after a 10-0 hammering at Beauly where Conor Cormack scored four. Bute have lost all 10 games to date and also have a two-point penalty.

An Arran MacPhee hat-trick helped Fort William to a 7-1 eclipse of Caberfeidh at An Aird and Kilmallie maintained their challenge with a 7-0 win over Glenorchy.

Liam Macdonald got three while the closest game in the division was leaders Oban Camanachd's 2-1 success over Glasgow Mid Argyll thanks to a double from Andrew McCuish.