Glasgow 2014: Badminton team give Scotland winning start

From the section

Scotland eased to a 5-0 win over the Seychelles in their first Group C match of the Badminton Mixed Team event.

Mixed Doubles duo Martin Campbell and Jillie Cooper defeated J. Ah-Wan and G. Cupidon before Keiran Merrilees beat K. Ghislain in Men's Singles.

Rebekka Findlay defeated A. Camille in Women's Singles, then Patrick Machugh and Martin Campbell beat Cupidon and S. Malrouzanne in Men's Doubles.

Imogen Bankier and Caitlin Pringle won against Ah-Wan and Camille to finish.

Ten players make up Scotland's badminton team at Glasgow 2014.