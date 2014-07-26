Shinty: Kyles to face Newtonmore in the Artemis MacAuley final

Lovat lost out to Newtonmore in the MacAuley Cup semi-final

Holders Kyles Athletic will meet Newtonmore for the second year in a row in the final of the Artemis MacAulay Cup in Oban on 23 August following comfortable semi-final victories for both.

An Evan Menzies double was the backbone of Newtonmore's 3-1 defeat of Lovat at Beauly, while in Oban, Kyles beat Oban Camanachd 3-0 with contributions from three different players.

Sean Nicholson's hat-trick threw Lochaber a lifeline in their 4-1 Premiership victory over Kinlochshiel. Anything other than both points would have meant certain relegation for the Spean Bridge side.

Meanwhile, Glenurquhart strengthened their case for a top-three finish with a 2-0 success at Inveraray.

On a magnificent Braeview pitch in Beauly, Menzies put Newtonmore in front early on and it remained at 1-0 for over an hour before the same player got his second. Just three minutes later Danny MacRae put the tie in the bag for the 2013 runners-up although Greg Matheson scored a late consolation for Lovat.

Similarly, at Mossfield Park in Oban, Grant Irvine scored the early breakthrough for Kyles. Then, within the space of three second-half minutes, Dunky Kerr and Roddy MacDonald put the game beyond Camanachd.

In the Premiership basement battle, Nicholson had Lochaber 2-0 up within half an hour and Stuart Callison soon made it 3-0.

Keith MacRae pulled one back for Kinlochshiel but Nicholson completed his hat-trick, and the scoring, with 51 minutes of play remaining. This result leaves Kinlochshiel on five points with two to play, while Lochaber, who have one game remaining, are on four with a poorer goal difference.

The other Premiership game went Glenurquhart's way when strikes from David Smart and Lewis MacLennan earned them their 2-0 win at Inveraray. This puts Glen level on points with Lovat and two behind leaders Newtonmore, but Glen have only one game to play while the others have three.

In the Marine Harvest National Division, Alex MacMillan got four, including a hat trick in 17 minutes, for Fort William in their 8-0 thrashing of Glasgow Mid Argyll at An Aird. This leaves Fort just one point behind leaders Oban Camanachd and with a game in hand.

Kilmallie did their title prospects no good at all when they could only draw 1-1 away to Bute, who got their first point at the eleventh time of asking.

And six different players were on target for eleven-man Caberfeidh when they beat Glenorchy 6-0 in Strathpeffer.