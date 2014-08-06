BBC Sport - Celtic manager Ronny Deila worried at losing 'easy goals'
Deila worried at losing 'easy goals'
Celtic manager Ronny Deila says his side's performance at Murrayfield was "not good enough" was they lost 2-0, resulting in a 6-1 aggregate defeat by Legia Warsaw in the Champions League qualifier.
The Scottish champions are now out of the running for a third consecutive Champions League group stage spot, but enter into a play-off for the Europa League, with the draw on Friday.