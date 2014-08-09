Camanachd Cup semi-final: Kingussie beat Fort William on penalties

The Camanachd Cup semi-final was a closely contested match

Prolific scorer Ronald Ross sunk two penalties in a sudden death shoot-out to put Kingussie through to the Scottish Hydro Camanachd Cup final at the expense of Fort William.

The semi-final ended 2-2 after extra-time, prompting the shoot-out.

And Fort's absence from league action allowed Kilmallie to go top of the Marine Harvest National Division.

At An Aird, Bryan Simpson scored early for Fort William but Ross brought his team level. Savio Genini levelled again for Kings after Daniel Stewart had netted.

There then followed 109 minutes without a goal although Fort pressed hard in the second half of extra-time before they had Neil Robertson sent off. On more than one occasion, Kingussie had Craig Dawson to thank for some superb goalkeeping.

In the shoot-out, Ross sank the opener to give Kingussie the psychological advantage but Fort struck back to make it 2-2-all after the first round of five hits each.

Ross then sank his second penalty as the game moved to sudden death and Dawson was the hero when he saved from Arran MacPhee to clinch it.

The second semi-final between Glenurquhart or Skye takes place next weekend at An Aird.

Kilmallie made the most the opportunity to reach the National Division summit with a 5-1 home win over Glasgow Mid Argyll. This was a tale of two Stewarts with a hat-trick from Ryan and two from John, while Calum MacLay got Mid Argyll's consolation.

Oban Camanachd also jumped above Fort with a 10-0 annihilation of Bute at Mossfield, including an Andrew McCuish hat-trick and doubles from Gavin Stobbart and Lorn Dickie.

Kilmallie have 19 points with two games left, Camanachd are on 18 with four to go and Fort William, with 17 points, have five to play. The eventual champions will be promoted to the Orion Premiership.

The Strathdearn Cup for the north reserve championship has been won by Newtonmore, who beat Skye 3-2 with Iain Robinson's winner coming just before half-time at Spean Bridge.

In North Division One, a Lewis MacLennan hat-trick gave Glenurquhart's reserves a 7-0 victory over the second string of Kingussie, whose resources may well have been concentrated on the cup.

And in South Two, it was 15-0 for Inveraray at home to Aberdour. Fraser Watt scored six in 12 minutes, including a hat-trick in just three.