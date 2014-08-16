Celtic manager Ronny Deila optimistic ahead of NK Maribor test

A forceful performance from Celtic led to a 6-1 defeat of Dundee United

Ronny Deila is eager to get a positive result in Celtic's Champions League play-off first leg in Maribor following the 6-1 defeat of Dundee United.

Deila oversaw a rampant performance from the reigning Scottish champions in his first match at Celtic Park.

"I'm always optimistic but we have to keep on working hard and believe in what we're doing," said Deila.

"It's going to be a very important game. I hope we get a good result so we can fill Celtic Park and go through."

A double from Jo Inge Berget as well as goals from Jason Denayer, Kris Commons, Stefan Johansen and Anthony Stokes gave Deila the perfect start to his Celtic Park tenure.

A lot of football now is going quick, it's about changes so we have to have quick reactions Ronny Deila Celtic manager

His previous home matches in the Champions League qualifiers had been played at Murrayfield due to Celtic Park's use during the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

"It was a very good performance, especially the first 60 minutes - there were a lot of things that I'm looking for," the Norwegian told BBC Scotland.

"I'm proud of the players, they worked so hard. We gave the fans what they should have and that's very good.

"We want to be an attacking team and play attacking football.

"We have still a lot to work on. On the sides we have a lot to improve because we are so good in the centre.

"We were unbelievable in set plays today. We worked a lot on that and talked about that as well. Lots of things to be happy with today."

Johansen's goal came after he pressed a dithering United defence and that type of harrying was especially pleasing for Deila.

"We get more goals if we put up the tempo like we did," he explained. "Transitions should be very, very quick.

"A lot of football now is going quick, it's about changes so we have to have quick reactions and I think today that was better."

And, when asked if scoring debutant Denayer would start against NK Maribor on Wednesday, Deila replied: "We'll see.

"We have a lot of good players. Fantastic game from Jason. He's quality, I knew it. I'm happy to have him here."

One disappointment for the hosts was an apparent hamstring injury for James Forrest, who has been plagued by similar problems over the last two years.

"It seems like [a hamstring injury] that and that irritates me," added Deila.

"Unbelievable. He's worked so hard and I feel sorry for him, very sorry for him."