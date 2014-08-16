Glenurquhart beat Skye to reach Camanachd Cup final

Glenurquhart had to come from behind against Skye to reach shinty's showpiece final

Glenurquhart won through to their first Scottish Hydro Camanachd Cup final for 26 years with a 3-1 semi-final victory over Skye at Fort William.

And Newtonmore have a hand on a fifth consecutive Orion Premiership title following a 2-2 draw away to their only challengers, Lovat.

Both sides had to come from behind and it was into the second half before James MacPherson finally put the cup tie beyond doubt for Premiership third placers Glenurquhart against their opponents from the third tier North Division 1.

Meanwhile, Newtonmore's point means that to win the title Lovat have to overturn a two-point and five-goal deficit as the two clubs look forward to the one game they each have left.

At Fort William, Skye got off to a flying start when Danny Morrison put them ahead after just 12 minutes. However, Fraser Heath soon equalised and David Smart put Glen ahead for the first time just before the turnaround. The outcome still remained in doubt until MacPherson's clincher with quarter of an hour remaining.

Glenurquhart will now meet Kingussie in the final in Inverness on 13 September. This means that they face the same opponents at the same venue as their last final appearance in 1988.

Newtonmore's bid to clinch another league title got off to a bad start when Lewis Tawse got the breakthrough for Lovat, although Danny MacRae equalised.

In the dying seconds of the first half Greg Matheson put Lovat back in front but they were always on the defensive in the second half where Newtonmore had the advantage of a strong wind.

Calum Stewart drew the champions level for a second time and More continued to pound the Lovat goal but were denied by keeper Stuart MacDonald. Latterly the game became bad tempered and referee David Mitchell had to intervene to head off a number of flashpoints between players.

Eventually he handed a straight red card to Lovat's Martin Bell following a swing at Evan Menzies.

The other Premiership game was at Tighnabruaich where Grant Irvine opened for Kyles before Chris Crawford equalised for Inveraray. These clubs' reserve teams also met in the Bullough Cup final which ended 6-3 to Kyles.

The battle for the one promotion place from the Marine Harvest National Division to the Premiership continued with a 3-2 win at Kilmallie which put Oban Camanachd back on top. Daniel Cameron got two but Camanachd are only one point clear of Fort William who have a game in hand after their 8-0 demolition of Glasgow Mid Argyll.