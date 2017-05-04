Hibernian: Jordon Forster eager to celebrate title win after cup heartache

Hibernian defender Jordon Forster captained the side last weekend against Ayr United

Hibernian defender Jordon Forster is relishing the prospect of lifting the Championship trophy after missing last season's Scottish Cup win.

The 23-year-old has featured in the starting line-up in recent weeks as manager Neil Lennon rotated his squad.

Forster was captain against Ayr United last weekend and wants to make up for sitting out the Hampden triumph.

"The chance to get the cup on Saturday is, personally and for the team, a massive achievement," Forster said.

"Missing out on the Scottish Cup, the boys becoming legends and heroes. Although I was delighted for them, it really was hard to take.

"The season has been all right for me, [but] I would like to have played a bit more."

Hibs face St Mirren at Easter Road on Saturday and they will be awarded the league trophy after the game.

'St Mirren will have to come out fighting'

Despite the occasion, and the opportunity to celebrate with the Hibs fans, Forster does not believe the players will take the game lightly.

The visitors need to take one point from the game to ensure their own survival in the Championship.

"Every professional would want to win a game [when they will] be presented with a trophy, rather than lose that game," Forster said.

"St Mirren will have to come out fighting. They have been really good lately, but they must have been really poor at the start of the season. The league form doesn't lie.

"They will need to really try and play against us - good luck to them, but we'll be ready."

Hibs coach Grant Murray also insists the title-winners will not let their performance levels drop against St Mirren, even though there is nothing left to play for this season but pride.

"It's an opportunity for the players to show their appreciation to the fans," Murray said.

"The players want to win. There can be implications for St Mirren, and they'll be coming all out to win, but as a football player you've got that wining mentality. The manager will want to put a winning team out.

"I thought it was strange [Neil Lennon] wasn't nominated [for manager of the year], but it's just one of those things."