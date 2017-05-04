Ross County: Jim McIntyre insists top scorer Liam Boyce is not for sale

Ross County striker Liam Boyce is the second top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 20 goals

Manager Jim McIntyre insists Ross County are not looking to sell top scorer Liam Boyce this summer.

The 26-year-old has one year left on his contract and is second top scorer in the Premiership with 20 goals.

"It's his job to score goals and when you score lots of goals teams may show an interest in you," McIntyre said.

"We're not looking to move Liam on. We are delighted with what he is doing here and we want him to stay as long as he possibly can."

Boyce, who scored 20 last season, is in a rich vein of form, having scored 15 goals in his last 23 games, including all four in last weekend's 4-0 win over Highland rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle, although he is suspended for Saturday's game against Motherwell.

His Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill said this week that there was a "huge amount of interest in him in Scotland and England".

Boyce scored his fourth goal against Inverness from the penalty spot

McIntyre pointed out the role of Boyce's team-mates in his form this season, and said the side's focus is moving up the table rather than trying to stay out of the bottom two. Victory at Fir Park would take County seven points clear of the relegation play-off place with three games remaining.

"Liam has been fantastic this season and he will be the first to salute his team-mates as well," McIntyre said.

"I thought Craig Curran the other night was fantastic also beside Liam and back to his best, and had a major part in what Liam was doing.

"We just want to make sure we keep our unbeaten run going. That's four unbeaten and we want to try to finish the season as strong as we can.

"We want to try to be the best of the rest and not get dragged into a play-off position,

"Of course, we have one eye on that as well, but our focus is firmly trying to win the next game and see where it takes us."