Media playback is not supported on this device US Open: 'I need to be more arrogant and believe in myself', says Richie Ramsay

Richie Ramsay says he needs to be more "arrogant" to make his mark on a major tournament.

The 33-year-old is one of only three Scots to be competing in next week's US Open and believes that he needs to sharpen his short game and improve his mentality.

"I need to believe in myself," Ramsay said. "It's the Scottish mentality. We just need to be more confident.

"The mental game is probably 50%. You need to be in a good place to play."

Ramsay last played the US Open in 2007 at Oakmont, where he missed the cut after qualifying as the US Amateur champion, but he insists his game is suited to the demands of the tournament, which this year will be played at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Of the three Scots - Ramsay, Martin Laird and Russell Knox - who qualified, he is the only one based in Scotland and he has been working thoroughly on his mental preparations, fitness and refining his play ahead of the tournament.

'It's just tailoring my short game'

"You need to be positive and patient, especially in a US Open, because the course is really tough," he said.

"The best players in the world cope with that strain and pressure. I'm very good under the pressure of the back nine on Sunday, but I need to be a little bit better Thursday morning, first tee.

"I drive the ball really straight off the tee and that's a big advantage at the US Open because the rough's really high.

"If you can keep it on the fairway and be good with my irons, which is an advantage for me because I'm fairly accurate with them, then it's just tailoring my short game.

Richie Ramsay played alongside Tiger Woods in the 2007 US Open at Oakmont, but missed the cut

"Saving shots around the green is a big thing, that's what the best players in the world do well and that's what I need to do well in order to be successful.

"Experience is a huge thing in majors. I remember the US Open in '07 in Oakmont was incredibly tough.

"I changed my game plan a bit and I should have just stuck to my guns and played my own game.

"My form has been good and the US Open is the perfect platform to show how I've come on as a golfer in the last few years.

"You've got to dream. I'm a big believer that success always comes with working hard."

'The golf course can unsettle you'

Day one of the US Open is also the Aberdonian's birthday - and he is setting his sights on a top-20 finish at the tournament if all the strands of his game come together.

''I read a lot of books about attitude and patience and how the only thing you can control is yourself," Ramsay said.

"The golf course can unsettle you and push you into making shots you wouldn't ordinarily take on. That can lead to high scores.

"My game's built on solid ball striking, a good attitude and, if I can get the short game going, those three coming together can [make it] a really good week for me."