Marine Harvest Premiership: Kyles & Kinlochshiel win to stay first and second

Kinlochshiel remain second in the Marine Harvest Premiership after beating Lovat

Victories for Kyles and Kinlochshiel maintained the status quo at the top of the Marine Harvest Premiership and left Newtonmore no closer to their aim of an eighth consecutive title, despite their own victory.

Kyles beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-1 at Yoker and remain two points clear of Shiel, who edged Lovat by the same score at home.

Meanwhile, a 2-0 success over visitors Glenurquhart kept Newtonmore six points off the lead.

Oban Camanachd bounced back from their defeat in the Celtic Society Cup final to record a 3-0 away victory in the league over Lochaber.

Caberfeidh's opponents in the Balliemore Cup final on 15 July will be Fort William after their 3-1 semi-final victory at Inveraray.

All the scoring at Yoker was over within the first half hour. Gordon Whyte got an early opener for Kyles, but Mid Argyll's Finlay MacMillan equalised.

Thomas Whyte grabbed what turned out to be Kyles' winner before the joint-bottom side held the leaders for the rest of the game.

Fraser MacVicar and Keith MacRae gave Kinlochshiel a 2-0 lead. Ryan Ferguson replied just after the restart, but Lovat could do no more and drop to fifth place.

Lovat were leapfrogged on goal difference by Newtonmore after Fraser MacKintosh, late in the first half, and Iain Robinson, late in the second, struck to send the champions home against Glenurquhart.

Malcolm Clark and Daniel Cameron gave Oban Camanachd a 2-0 half-time lead at Spean Bridge and David Lafferty put the game beyond doubt with 10 minutes remaining.

Lochaber remain bottom by a goal difference of 10 and as one of three teams on five points alongside local rivals Kilmallie, who have also played 10 of their 18 games, and Glasgow Mid Argyll, who have a game in hand.

After a goalless first half at Inveraray, the second was almost all Fort William, whose opener came from Seamus Gall.

Calum Fraser doubled their lead and a goal from Calum Shepherd secured Fort's trip up the A82 for the Balliemore final in Drumnadrochit. Inveraray's late consolation came from Allan MacDonald.

Leaders Caberfeidh and second-placed Skye maintained their unbeaten National Division records with comfortable home victories.

Leading Scotland scorer Kevin Bartlett got a hat-trick for Cabers as they brushed Inverness aside 5-1.

Meanwhile, Iain MacLellan and Will Cowie both got doubles in Skye's 6-0 romp against Strathglass. Beauly beat Oban Celtic 4-3 at Braeview.

The Sutherland Cup final for shinty's reserve standard championship will be between Oban Camanachd's second string, Lochside Rovers, who beat Glenurquhart 5-0, and Kingussie, who prevailed 6-4 in a goal-strewn Badenoch derby against Newtonmore.