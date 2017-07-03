BBC Sport - Scottish athletics success at British team trials

Scottish success at British team trials

Seven Scottish athletes were selected for the British Team after the weekend's World Championship trials in Birmingham.

Gold medallists Andrew Butchart, Eilidh Doyle, Chris O'Hare, Steph Twell and Zoey Clark were named in the team along with with silver medallists Josh Kerr and Eilish McColgan.

The seven join the already selected marathon runners Callum Hawkins and Robbie Simpson along with 10,000m runner Beth Potter. Laura Muir is also selected for the 1500m by virtue of winning the Diamond League in 2016. And there could still be a couple more Scots to join them before the final wave of selections is announced later in July,

