Camanachd Cup: Holders Newtonmore, Lovat qualify for semi-finals

Newtonmore eased past Kyles to keep their defence of the Camanachd Cup alive

Holders Newtonmore earned the most significant victory of their stuttering season when they cruised past Kyles 4-1 at the Eilan in the quarter-finals of the Camanachd Cup.

There was also straightforward progress for Oban Camanachd, who beat lower-league Inveraray 5-0, while Skye were made to work harder than expected for their 5-3 victory over Strathglass at Cannich.

The remaining place in the semi-final draw went to 2015 winners Lovat who defeated Kilmallie 3-1 away from home.

In Kyles' absence on cup duty, Kinlochshiel joined them at the top of the Marine Harvest Premiership with a 4-0 hammering of bottom side Lochaber while Kingussie consolidated third place with a 3-2 away win over Glenurquhart.

Evan Menzies set Newtonmore on their way to the last four with an opener on the half hour. Glen MacKintosh made it 2-0 early in the second half before Iain Robinson contributed the holders' third. Grant Irvine pulled one back for Kyles and MacKintosh completed the scoring deep into stoppage time.

Newtonmore's victory, which also inflicted Kyles' first defeat in any match this season, may finally have called time on the indifferent start to the Badenoch side's programme. It may also provide them with a big psychological bonus in the league where they currently trail Kyles by six points.

It was plain sailing at The Winterton for Oban Camanachd whose Malcolm Clark scored their first and last goals which bracketed one each from Lorn Dickie and Willie Neilson in the first half and Matt Rippon in the second.

At Cannich, Will Cowie and Danny Morrison got two each for Skye whose Iain MacLellan was also on target while Scott Pye, Josh Fraser and Darren Reid replied for a stubborn Strathglass side.

In the remaining quarter-final, Lewis Tawse, Scott MacKenzie and Callum MacAuley had Lovat 3-0 up by half-time before Lewis Burrell got one back for Kilmallie in the final quarter.

The semi-final draw takes place at BBC Scotland's Pacific Quay headquarters in Glasgow on Monday 10 July.

There was a MacRae monopoly on Kinlochshiel's Premiership goals when Finlay and Keith both got one in each half without reply from Lochaber. The visitors remain one of three sides level on points at the bottom of the table, but have now played an extra game, and are blighted by a far inferior goal difference.

At the top Shiel sit alongside Kyles on 17 points, but with one more game played and a poorer goal record by four.

Twice Lee Bain put Kingussie ahead at Drumnadrochit and twice Daniel MacKintosh equalised for Glenurquhart, before Savio Genini got their winner with 10 minutes left. Kingussie remain third, but now only three points behind Kyles, having played three more games.

In the National Division, Fort William maintained their unbeaten record with a 4-0 home win over Beauly, but remain third since they have only played five games. Meanwhile Inverness are now three points adrift at the bottom following at 6-4 defeat at Bught Park by Oban Celtic whose Daniel Madej scored a hat trick.