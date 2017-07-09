BBC Sport - Promoter Barry McGuigan is adamant Ricky Burns wouldn't beat his boxer, Josh Taylor
Barry McGuigan: Ricky Burns won't beat Josh Taylor
- From the section Scotland
Cyclone Promotions' Barry McGuigan is confident that his boxer, Josh Taylor, would come through a super-lightweight contest against a fighter both manager and boxer admire greatly, Ricky Burns.
On Saturday, with Burns ringside at Braehead, Taylor added the WBC Silver belt to his Commonwealth title.
Interview by BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin.