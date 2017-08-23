BBC Sport - Playwright Iain MacRae moved to tell story of Amanda and Frank Kopel

Playwright moved to tell Kopels' story

Playwright and actor Iain MacRae heard Amanda Kopel’s story on Sportsound earlier this year and is hoping to bring that journey to the stage.

Amanda has campaigned for legislation for financial support for under-65s needing care to cope with dementia, after her husband, former Dundee United and Manchester United player Frank, endured a five-year battle with the illness.

You can hear the full interviews on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online on Wednesday from 18:30 BST.

Top Stories