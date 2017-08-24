BBC Sport - Tennis: Hamish Stewart inspired by fellow Stirlingshire man Andy Murray
Murray's path to the top inspires Stewart
Two tennis players - both from Stirlingshire, both 6ft 3in, both have border terriers. Teenager Hamish Stewart says three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray makes elite level success relatable.
Stewart played his way to a gold medal at this year's Commonwealth Youth Games before leaving home to start a tennis scholarship at Tulane University in Louisiana.
BBC Scotland's Rhona McLeod reports.