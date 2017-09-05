World Cup 2018: Scotland relying on results in other groups for play-off berth

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has steered the team to back-to-back victories

With two games remaining, Scotland's fate in World Cup qualifying Group F hopes remain in their own control.

Victories from the final two matches, at home to Slovakia and away to Slovenia, would secure second place.

Scotland would then be relying on results going their way in all but one of the other groups to ensure entry into the play-offs.

Only eight of the nine second-place teams will compete for a place in Russia 2018.

As it currently stands, Slovakia are second in Group F and third in the table of potential runners-up. For Scotland to finish above Slovakia, they need to win the final two games to sit on 20 points.

At the end of the campaign, results and goals against the bottom teams in each group are discounted, so Scotland's two wins against Malta would be removed, leaving them on 14 points.

Table of second-place teams Pos Grp Team Pld GD Pts 1 B Portugal 6 +18 15 2 C Northern Ireland 6 +7 13 3 F Slovakia 7 +6 12 4 I Ukraine 6 +3 11 5 A Sweden 6 +3 10 6 E Montenegro 6 +3 10 7 G Italy 5 +2 10 8 D Republic of Ireland 6 +2 10 9 H Bosnia & Herzegovina 6 +2 8

There are a number of variables, not least the fact that some of the teams currently bottom of their group may not stay in last place, but the simplest outcome for Scotland is that Bosnia and Herzegovina fail to collect maximum points from their remaining games.

They are still to play already-qualified Belgium at home and Estonia away, and any slip up would mean they cannot reach 14, the tally Scotland must achieve if they are to finish in Group F. Greece, Bosnia's closest rivals, can only get to 13.

Other permutations are possible, since if the Republic of Ireland, Montenegro, Sweden or Ukraine do not win their remaining games then Scotland can finish above them.

However, all four can still win their groups, which would bring the current leaders into play.

Northern Ireland will almost certainly be out of reach if they take a point from Germany (H) and Norway (A), while Portugal, who are vying for top spot with Switzerland in Group B, have already surpassed the total Scotland are aiming for.

Italy, second behind Spain after just one defeat, also look well placed to better 14, with Macedonia (H) and Albania (A) to come.

If Gordon Strachan's team do reach the play-offs, the eight teams will be seeded, although the criteria for that has yet to be revealed.