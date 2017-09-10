Colin Fleming backs Jamie Murray call for greater prize money in doubles

Murray won the US Open mixed doubles with Martina Hingis

Commonwealth Games champion Colin Fleming has joined Jamie Murray in calling for an increase in prize money for doubles.

Murray and Martina Hingis shared $150,000 for winning the US Open mixed doubles title, while the singles champions each pick up $3.7m.

"Hopefully the gap will close slightly; I do think singles will always be the main event," said Fleming.

"It's singles, the top-named players, that brings in the revenue."

Murray and Hingis added the US Open title to their Wimbledon success, taking the Scot's major haul to five.

"Obviously, a lot of money has been pumped into the Grand Slams over the last few years and people are making a lot more money than they used to, but a majority of that is going into the singles game," said Murray, 31.

"Doubles is a huge part of tennis. I think that that should be supported, as well as on the singles front, with some of these prize money increases.

"It's been a lot of fun for me and a great opportunity for me to compete with Martina.

"Every time we are on court, we get a lot of people coming out to watch us, a lot of people supporting us. It makes it fun to play."

Fleming, now national coach for Tennis Scotland, won the Delhi 2010 gold medal with Jocelyn Rae and collected eight ATP doubles titles before retiring at the beginning of the year.

"Singles drives the business model behind our sport," he told BBC Scotland.

"But, at the same time, these doubles players and mixed doubles players are putting in the same effort and the same dedication and commitment.

"At the latter stages of tournaments they are also attracting big crowds and television audiences."