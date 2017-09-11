SFA: chief executive Stewart Regan says Celtic are only club to want a review

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan rejected calls from SPFL counter-part Neil Doncaster to lead a review into how the governing bodies handled the circumstances around Rangers' use of EBTs

The head of the Scottish FA says only one club wants an independent investigation into Scottish football's handling of the Rangers EBT issue.

After the SFA rejected the SPFL board's call for a review, Celtic accused the governing body of a lack of leadership.

But the SFA's chief executive Stewart Regan says only the Parkhead club have indicated they want a review.

The SFA wrote to its members saying it has decided to resist calls to look at the issue after seeking legal advice.

More to follow