Gordon Strachan's faith never wavered as Scotland left it late against Slovakia

By Alasdair Lamont

at Hampden

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan said he always felt a winning strike was coming in the victory over Slovakia.

A late own goal by Martin Skrtel gave the Scots a narrow but vital victory as they continue their late surge towards the play-offs.

It leaves Scotland needing to win in Slovenia to ensure second place and a probable play-off place.

"At no time did it feel stressful. I could see they had everything under control," he said.

"It wasn't a problem - apart from a couple of misplaced passes. They had a real belief in what they were trying to do and stayed above the anxiety of the crowd - a lot of people were getting anxious."

More to follow

Top Stories