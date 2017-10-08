Sammi Kinghorn: Wheelchair star fifth on marathon debut in Chicago

Kinghorn has made huge advances since finishing fifth over 1500m at the Glasgow Games in 2014

Scottish wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn finished fifth on her marathon debut in Chicago.

The double World Para-athletics sprint champion was just over four-and-a-half minutes behind Tatyana McFadden, who won in 1:39:14.

Kinghorn aims to compete over 26.2 miles at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, in April 2018.

And the 21-year-old Borders-born athlete was well inside the qualification time of 2:05.

Writing on Twitter, Kinghorn said: "I've completed my first marathon in a time I didn't expect was possible!"

She won 100m and 200m T53 gold in London in July, along with bronze over 400m.

But, with only the marathon and 1500m in the Gold Coast Para programme, Kinghorn aims to step up in distance and do both events.