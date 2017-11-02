BBC Sport - Philippa York: I wish I could have transitioned as a teenager and not been a cyclist

'I wish I could have transitioned as a teenager’

In a previous life, Philippa York was Robert Millar, king of the mountains and a three-time Tour de France stage winner in the 1980s who then disappeared from public life.

Millar had gender dysphoria and transitioned to being a woman - Philippa has now returned to Glasgow for the first time since leaving to meet her former coach Billy Bilsland and Sir Chris Hoy.

Read the full feature: Happiness beats fame as Millar - York

