BBC Sport - Philippa York: I wish I could have transitioned as a teenager and not been a cyclist
'I wish I could have transitioned as a teenager’
- From the section Scotland
In a previous life, Philippa York was Robert Millar, king of the mountains and a three-time Tour de France stage winner in the 1980s who then disappeared from public life.
Millar had gender dysphoria and transitioned to being a woman - Philippa has now returned to Glasgow for the first time since leaving to meet her former coach Billy Bilsland and Sir Chris Hoy.
Read the full feature: Happiness beats fame as Millar - York