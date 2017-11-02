In a previous life, Philippa York was Robert Millar, king of the mountains and a three-time Tour de France stage winner in the 1980s who then disappeared from public life.

Millar had gender dysphoria and transitioned to being a woman - Philippa has now returned to Glasgow for the first time since leaving to meet her former coach Billy Bilsland and Sir Chris Hoy.

