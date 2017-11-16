BBC Sport - Night-putting not best preparation for Marc Warren in Dubai
Night-putting not best preparation for Warren
Marc Warren only had half and hour to practice after getting a first reserve call to the Tour Championship in Dubai and had to use the light of his coach's mobile phone.
Understandably, the Scot struggled for rhythm on the greens on his way to an opening 72 but he is delighted to be part of the European Tour's season-ending event.
From BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.