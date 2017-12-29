BBC Sport - ARCHIVE: Celtic 1-1 Rangers, 12 March

ARCHIVE: Celtic 1-1 Rangers, 12 March

Celtic's unbeaten domestic run may have come to an end recently, but they remain unbeaten under Brendan Rodgers in Old Firm matches against Rangers.

The Glasgow rivals have met seven times since the start of last season with Celtic winning six, including 5-1 victories home and away.

In the final game of Graeme Murty's first spell in caretaker charge at Rangers, his side earned a 1-1 draw in an incident-packed encounter in March. He is back in charge of Rangers until the end of the season.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

ARCHIVE: Celtic 1-1 Rangers, 12 March

Video

'Superstar' Kane off the market - Pochettino

Video

Transfer fees are 'the last thing' on Klopp's mind

Video

Sanchez commitment never in question - Wenger

Video

Everton need a 'front man' - Allardyce

Video

This is fuelling my passion - Andre Villas-Boas on Dakar Rally

Video

Palace gave it their best shot - Hodgson

Video

Modest Cook 'quite proud' after double century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories