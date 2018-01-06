Pundits pick season's best Scottish Premiership goals

Michael O'Halloran scores for St Johnstone on the opening day of the season

A cracker from Christie? A solo effort by O'Halloran? A slick one-touch passing move finished by a Bingham tap-in? What is your favourite?

Of the 339 goals scored in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, BBC Scotland and some well-known pundits have selected their favourite finishes.

Thommo admires Hamilton's one-touch passing

One week after beating Rangers at Ibrox, Neil Lennon's Hibernian side found themselves on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline at home to Hamilton Academical.

The second of Rakish Bingham's double was a thing of one-touch passing beauty.

Danny Redmond, Louis Longridge and Greg Docherty were all involved in a series of one-twos before Bingham put the icing on the cake to make it 3-0.

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson has chosen this as his goal of the season so far.

Hamilton score stunning team goal

Gemma Fay picks Scott Wright

At the end of August, Scott Wright produced another moment of magic at Firhill, having scored a hat-trick at the same venue just three months earlier on the final day of the 2016-17 league season.

The 20-year-old curled in the third goal for Aberdeen in an incident-packed 4-3 victory over Partick Thistle.

Former Scotland Women's number one Gemma Fay said: "As a goalkeeper, when you see these kind of balls coming in, you just know there is nothing you can do about it."

Wright's 'cracking goal' for Aberdeen

'No question' for Stewart

Having scored six league goals last season for Aberdeen, Ryan Christie re-joined the Dons on loan from Celtic in June.

Michael Stewart has selected the midfielder's top corner finish against Ross County at Pittodrie as his goal of the season so far.

Christie currently sits on three goals for the 2017-18 season.

'Wonderful strike from Ryan Christie'

Ross's free-kick is the one for Commons

Aberdeen teenager Frank Ross scored his first professional goal in a 2-1 defeat by Rangers at Pittodrie.

With shades of James Maddison's free-kick winner in the same fixture the previous season, Ross's curling effort sailed into the top left corner.

Wes Foderingham got his fingertips to the ball but could not keep it out.

Former Celtic forward Kris Commons chose the "pretty sweet strike" as his goal of the season so far.

Ross's curling free-kick for Dons

Alston's 'pure strike' rocks Ibrox

Former Rangers and St Johnstone striker Billy Dodds described Blair Alston's drilled finish at Ibrox as "a fine and pure strike".

Alston's rasping shot in the 10th minute cancelled out Alfredo Morelos' early opener in a match that ended 3-1 to Tommy Wright's Saints.

It was the first time St Johnstone had beaten Rangers in a league game at Ibrox since 1971.

'A fine and pure strike' from Alston

Two more starting with Frizzell

On the day that it was announced Steve Clarke would be the new Kilmarnock manager, the Ayrshire side travelled to face Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Nineteen-year-old Adam Frizzell struck a stunning 25-yarder past Tomas Cerny to make it 2-0 to Kilmarnock, as new boss Clarke watched from the stand.

Frizzell's stunning 25-yard strike

O'Halloran back on song with Saints

In the 89th minute on the opening day of the season, St Johnstone's Michael O'Halloran set off on a great run across the pitch before slotting the ball past Jamie MacDonald to secure a 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The goal came one week after he had re-joined the Perth side on loan from Rangers, having made the move to Ibrox from St Johnstone in February 2016.

O'Halloran solo goal for St Johnstone

