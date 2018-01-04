Australian Open: Who are you supporting following Andy Murray's absence?
-
- From the section Scotland
Andy Murray has pulled out of the Australian Open after failing to recover from an ongoing hip injury.
However, despite the absence of the British number one, tennis fans will still be glued to the action in Melbourne when it gets under way on 15 January.
BBC Sport Scotland is asking: who you will be supporting Down Under?
This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser