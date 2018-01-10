Pundits pick five top Scottish Premiership saves of the season so far

Craig Gordon's shin denied Alfredo Morelos as Celtic drew 0-0 with Rangers in December

What makes a great save? Amazing reflexes? Outstanding shot-stopping? We have picked some of the best saves from the Scottish Premiership season so far.

Three blocks from Craig Gordon, a Joe Lewis tip over the crossbar and a Zander Clark treble save make up the selections.

'Remarkable' Gordon keeps Celtic record going

Celtic held a 57-game unbeaten domestic record when Neil Lennon's Hibernian visited Celtic Park in September.

The match ended 2-2 and the run continued, but things may have been different had Craig Gordon not pulled off a terrific diving save to keep out a close-range effort from Steven Whittaker.

Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons believes this piece of brilliance from Gordon "ultimately kept the run going a little bit longer."

Dons' Lewis breaks Hearts at Murrayfield

Superb saves from Joe Lewis helped Aberdeen hold Craig Levein's Hearts to a goalless draw at Murrayfield.

Michael Stewart insists the Dons number one "had a number of good saves" in the match, but selected this diving fingertip stop that denied Jamie Walker in the first half.

Celtic's Gordon at the double - again

Former Scotland Women's goalkeeper Gemma Fay picks out Craig Gordon's double save that kept out efforts from both Craig Curran and Davis Keillor-Dunn in Celtic's 4-0 victory over Ross County in September.

This came four days after the Celtic keeper had five Paris Saint-Germain goals put past him in his side's first match of the Champions League group stage.

The bounce-back victory against County put Brendan Rodgers' side two points clear of second-place Aberdeen at the top of the table.

Three-in-a-row from Saints' Clark

Following an impressive performance in St Johnstone's 1-1 draw with Ross County in Dingwall, manager Tommy Wright said his keeper Zander Clark "could potentially be a future Scottish international".

The 25-year-old made a string of great saves, including three in rapid succession to deny Jason Naismith and Billy McKay.

Former Celtic players Scott McDonald and Kris Commons have both selected this as their best goalkeeping moment of the season so far.

Impressive legwork from Gordon

In the final Old Firm derby of 2017, Alfredo Morelos was kept out by the shin of Craig Gordon as the sides drew 0-0 at Celtic Park.

Earlier in the match, the Celtic keeper had saved from a close-range James Tavernier effort.

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson has picked this one as his best save so far.

