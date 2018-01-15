Kilmarnock reject Rangers' £350,000 bid for winger Jordan Jones

Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones has 18 months left on his Rugby Park contract

Kilmarnock have rejected an offer of around £350,000 from Rangers for winger Jordan Jones.

The 23-year-old Northern Ireland international has 18 months left on his contract, and the bid falls short of the Rugby Park club's valuation.

Rangers hope to conclude a loan deal for Norwich defender Russell Martin this week.

The Scotland international is expected to arrive in Glasgow on Tuesday for a medical.

Norwich captain Russell Martin has made only seven appearances for the club this season

The Ibrox club are also on the verge of signing Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings on loan until the end of the season, with the 22-year-old having arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night ahead of a medical.

Martin would also be signing until the end of the season, having dropped out of the first-team reckoning at Norwich, where he is still club captain.

Rangers have already signed Sean Goss on loan from Queen's Park Rangers until the end of the season, and Jamie Murphy on loan from Brighton, with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.