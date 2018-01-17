Gold Coast 2018: 14-year-old Toni Shaw selected by Team Scotland

Toni Shaw holds 14 Scottish records in the S9 and S10 para swimming categories

Para-swimmer Toni Shaw has been named as the youngest member of Team Scotland for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The 14-year-old will be one year older than Erraid Davies, the youngest person ever to compete for Scotland, when she was 13, at the Glasgow 2014 Games.

Shaw will compete in the SB9 100m breaststroke, the event in which Davies won bronze.

"It means so much," Shaw told BBC Scotland. "It's going to be an amazing experience and I'm really excited."

The Aberdeen-based swimmer holds 14 Scottish records in the S9 and S10 categories and will also compete in the S9 100m freestyle, S9 100m backstroke and the SM10 200m individual medley events in Australia in April.

Shaw is relishing the prospect of swimming alongside athletes she has grown up watching in action on television.

Erraid Davies, 13, won bronze in the women's para-sport 100m breaststroke in Glasgow in 2014

"It's really cool meeting the people from the 200m relays. I remember watching that on TV. Seeing them at the same camp as me is really cool," she said.

Shaw will be joined by 16-year-old Beth Johnston, from Galashiels, who took two golds and a silver at the 2017 World Para-swimming Series and set Scottish records over 50m and 100m backstroke in 2017.

Ally Whike, Scottish Swimming's performance director, said: "Both Toni and Beth have upped their game throughout the qualification period and I've been impressed by their approach to each meet they have competed in.

"This will hold them in good stead to perform at their best come April."