Commonwealth Games: Scottish athletes will bring back medals - Adam Gemili

Media playback is not supported on this device Scots will bring back Gold Coast medals, says Gemili

Adam Gemili believes Team Scotland are "definitely going to bring home a lot of medals" from the Commonwealth Games.

The English sprinter will compete in the 60m at Sunday's Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow.

It is the penultimate event in the calendar before next weekend's World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

"I always get a warm welcome with the Scottish crowd, it's fantastic," Gemili, who won 100m silver at Glasgow 2014, told BBC Scotland.

"In Scotland you've got so many guys to look up to. Take Eilidh Doyle for example, she's probably one of the most under-rated British athletes. She's making finals and always competitive.

"There are so many Scottish guys that are competing."

Schippers (right) finished second in the 200m final at the 2016 Rio Olympics, behind Jamaica's Elaine Thompson

Gemili, 24, will be competing for England at the Commonwealth Games.

But other athletes competing in Sunday's Grand Prix will be honing their final preparations for the World Indoors starting on Friday, 3 March.

Double world 200m world champion Dafne Schippers will be competing in the 60m sprint.

"I want to run a perfect race before the Worlds," said the Dutch athlete.

"I know that my better events are the 100m and 200m. The 60m is so short - you start and you are already at the finish line."

The BBC has live coverage of the Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow on BBC Two on Sunday, 25 February.