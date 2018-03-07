Andrew Robertson gifts Liverpool top to young fan for making foodbank donation

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson asked friends and family to donate to a foodbank rather than buy presents for his 21st birthday

Scotland and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson wrote a letter of thanks to a young Anfield supporter who donated his pocket money to a local foodbank.

Robertson read of Alfie Radford's gesture on Twitter, and wanted to reward him for his efforts.

The 23-year-old sent the youngster a signed Robert Firmino shirt, writing 'let's be honest, no one wants the left back's shirt'.

Robertson also wrote that foodbanks are a "cause close to my heart".

Andrew Robertson sent a letter and a signed Liverpool shirt to Alfie Radford

Ahead of his 21st birthday in 2015, the former Queen's Park and Dundee United left-back asked that friends and family donate to a foodbank rather than buy him a present.

"I remember being your age just how important pocket money is and how there's hundreds of things you could have bought for yourself," Robertson wrote in the letter.

"For you to give that up for people who are having a tough time and need some help to get by is absolutely amazing.

"I'll make sure all the lads hear about what you've done. You've done LFC proud - your family will be made up with you, I'm sure."