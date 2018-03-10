Shinty: Champions Kinlochshiel off to fine start as they topple Caberfeidh

Lovat got the better of Skye

A 5-3 away win over newly promoted Caberfeidh kept Marine Harvest Premiership champions Kinlochshiel two points clear at the top of the table.

It followed their 4-0 victory over Glenurquhart in the only surviving game of the opening day of the season one week previously.

Lovat had to come from behind for their 4-2 success away to the other newcomers, Skye, while Kyles overwhelmed Kingussie 4-0 at the Argyllshire side's temporary home in Dunoon.

A late equaliser gave Oban Camanachd a point in a 1-1 draw with Glenurquhart in Drumnadrochit.

Newtonmore's game against Lochaber was postponed, leaving both sides still to hit a ball and seven times previous champions More already four points adrift of Kinlochshiel.

In Strathpeffer, John MacRae got an early opener for Shiel and, although Craig Morrison, a Jordan Fraser penalty and a goal from Duncan DA MacRae made the half time score 3-1.

Fraser and Keith MacRae further stretched Shiel's lead in advance of a Cabers fightback from Kevin Bartlett and Morrison's second in the final minute.

Skye were less than a minute back in the Premiership when James Pringle gave them the lead in Portree.

But Lovat were quick to respond with a Lewis Tawse double split by one from Greg Matheson.

In the second half, Jordan Murchison replied for Skye and Matheson completed his double.

It was plain sailing for Kyles, who were 3-0 up at half-time against Kingussie through Dunky Kerr, Scott MacDonald and Roddy MacDonald. Thomas Whyte later completed the scoring.

After a goalless first half in Drumnadrochit, Daniel MacKintosh put the home side ahead early in the second, but Lorne Dickie got Camanachd's equaliser with seven minutes left to play.

Camanachd's town rivals, Oban Celtic, produced the top performance of the second tier National Division with a 6-0 eclipse of visitors Inverness that included an Andy MacDonald hat-trick.

Three different scorers without reply at Beauly gave Kilmallie the verdict there and Fort William's quest for a return to the top tier began when they struck early for a 2-0 success at Inveraray.