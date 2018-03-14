BBC Sport - SPFL joins Super Movers campaign, helping children get active

'Everyone has a Super Move in them'

Motherwell's Liam Grimshaw and Ross Millen of Queen's Park attended the Scotland launch of Super Movers, as the SPFL joined the Premier League and the BBC in a UK-wide physical activity campaign.

Super Movers encourages primary school children to move, dance and get involved in games whilst enhancing their learning experience.

BBC Scotland's Laura McGhie went along to a Super Movers Live Lesson at Hampden Park to hear about the benefits.

Check out Super Movers to find out more.

