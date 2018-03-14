Motherwell's Liam Grimshaw and Ross Millen of Queen's Park attended the Scotland launch of Super Movers, as the SPFL joined the Premier League and the BBC in a UK-wide physical activity campaign.

Super Movers encourages primary school children to move, dance and get involved in games whilst enhancing their learning experience.

BBC Scotland's Laura McGhie went along to a Super Movers Live Lesson at Hampden Park to hear about the benefits.

Check out Super Movers to find out more.