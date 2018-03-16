BBC Sport - Scots Craig, Ray and Henry prepare for UFC Fight Night in London

Scots prepare for UFC Fight Night

Paul Craig and Stevie Ray are looking to bounce back after defeats in Glasgow last summer as they prepare for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night in London on Saturday. Edinburgh's Danny Henry, who claimed a victory at the mixed martial arts promotion's event in Glasgow, is also competing.

Craig faces Russia's Magomed Ankalaev in the last fight of his UFC contract. Having recently secured a new four-fight contract with UFC, Ray from Fife will square up against Canada's Kajan Johnson and Henry also faces a Canadian - in Hakeem Dawodu.

Fancy getting involved in mixed martial arts (MMA)? Check out BBC Get Inspired's martial arts activity guide for information on how to get started.

