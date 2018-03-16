Curling: Scotland still a force despite performance in Pyeongchang

Scotland's Eve Muirhead and her rink finished fourth at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games

British Curling's performance director Graeme Thompson insists Scotland remains a force in the sport as he prepares for talks over future funding.

Scotland provided Britain's men's and women's curling teams for the Winter Olympics but neither won a medal.

"Scotland's women won bronze at the world champs last year, our Paralympic team took bronze at the worlds and we've had five world junior medals in the last four years," Thompson said.

"I don't think we're falling behind."

And he added: ''I think we've done a lot of things right. We've come back with a fourth and a fifth. We wanted medals an awful lot and when you see some of the players afterwards in the dressing room in tears and the disappointment they felt, we've all felt it without a doubt, but there's things to build upon and that's what we'll do.''

At the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, Scotland's David Murdoch led his side to silver while Eve Muirhead, also a Scot, took bronze and Aileen Neilson repeated that feat in wheelchair curling.

Skip Kyle Smith (right) led his team to fifth place at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games

This year in Pyeongchang, Muirhead's rink finished fourth, the men skipped by Kyle Smith were fifth and Neilson's wheelchair curlers came seventh.

UK Sport invested around £5.6m of lottery money in able-bodied curling and around £1.1m in wheelchair curling in the last Olympic cycle.

There is the possibility funding could be reduced before the next winter Games in Beijing in 2022.

"We'll sit down and have dialogue with them [UK Sport]," Thompson said. "It is about the results but also about looking to the future and what is your potential for the future.

"There's a process and we'll work with UK Sport. I'm still out in Korea and when I get back that will be one of the first stakeholders I'll be sitting down having discussions with, and we'll find out in springtime what the future holds in terms of investment from them."